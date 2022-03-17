IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,486 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.20. 158,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,639. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day moving average of $207.96.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,829 shares of company stock worth $23,229,599. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

