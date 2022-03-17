IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,942 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $15.16 on Thursday, hitting $144.09. 6,276,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.07.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.39.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

