IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $226.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,150. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

