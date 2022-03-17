IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $5.73 on Thursday, hitting $211.87. 9,232,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,909,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.85. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $405.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

