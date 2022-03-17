IBM Retirement Fund Has $701,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.46.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.15. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $261.21 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.