IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after buying an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137,606 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,809,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,176. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

