IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $17.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $520.19. 373,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

