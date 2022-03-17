IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,341 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,943,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,376. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $197.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

