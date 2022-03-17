IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 223.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,588. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

