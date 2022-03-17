IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$17.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBG. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

IBG opened at C$14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$441.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.77. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.64 and a 12 month high of C$14.80.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

