IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 7,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IBEX by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

