Ian Jacobs Buys 35,000 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs acquired 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.
  • On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $11.97 on Thursday. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.