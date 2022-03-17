Ian Jacobs Buys 35,000 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs acquired 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs acquired 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $11.97 on Thursday. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.18 million, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

