I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.29. I-Mab shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 12,236 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
