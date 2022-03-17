I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.29. I-Mab shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 12,236 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.