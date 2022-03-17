Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMLF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.