HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

HYRE opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 372,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 462.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 137,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 113,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HyreCar by 741.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HYRE shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

