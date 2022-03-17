Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $484.36.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.34. The company had a trading volume of 66,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,435. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $411.19 and its 200-day moving average is $425.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Humana by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

