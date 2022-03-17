Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading 3% Higher

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.85. 25,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,399,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.