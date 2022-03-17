HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.89) target price on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.93) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.24) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.63) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 548.82 ($7.14).

HSBA opened at GBX 494.35 ($6.43) on Tuesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The company has a market capitalization of £100.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 517.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.95.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.66), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($284,429.65).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

