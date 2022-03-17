Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $456.61

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 456.61 ($5.94) and traded as low as GBX 397.50 ($5.17). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.27), with a volume of 119,885 shares traded.

HOTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £555.99 million and a P/E ratio of 41.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 456.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

