Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,273,513 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.25. The company has a market cap of £256.66 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)
