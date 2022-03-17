Horizon Protocol Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.98 million and $76,615.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.18 or 0.06704558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,070.74 or 1.00088459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00039995 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

