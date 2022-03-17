Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $191.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

