Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($13.98) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSX. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.36) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.05) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.78) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.79).

HSX stock opened at GBX 923.20 ($12.01) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 935.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 888.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($194,486.09).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

