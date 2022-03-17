Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 191,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hill International stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.90. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hill International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

