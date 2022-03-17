Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 666,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,147,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,377 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.