HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 472,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,303.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. HEXPOL AB has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

