Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $361.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

