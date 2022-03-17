Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HENOY opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.