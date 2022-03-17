Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($73.63) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.00 ($90.11).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €64.86 ($71.27) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($142.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €75.14.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

