Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.59. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 13,420 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

