HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $12.92 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

