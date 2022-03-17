Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Announces Earnings Results

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Heat Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

HTBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About Heat Biologics (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.