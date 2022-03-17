Heat Biologics’ (HTBX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

