Heat Biologics’ (HTBX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Heat Biologics stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
