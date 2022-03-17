HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 96,381 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $19.94.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.
The firm has a market cap of $630.19 million, a P/E ratio of 104.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in HealthStream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
