HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 96,381 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $19.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

The firm has a market cap of $630.19 million, a P/E ratio of 104.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in HealthStream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

