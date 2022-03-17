HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $754 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.50 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 22,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,172. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -808.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HealthEquity by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

