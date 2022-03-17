Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,200 shares of company stock worth $1,600,737. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 233.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 65.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 76.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

