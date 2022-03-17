Head to Head Comparison: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $32.03 billion 1.83 $12.39 billion $26.84 5.14 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.13 $22.52 million $3.40 7.65

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital One Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus price target of $185.12, suggesting a potential upside of 34.30%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capital One Financial pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 38.68% 19.77% 2.90% Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.63% 1.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994, and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

