Head-To-Head Analysis: Aeva Technologies (AEVA) versus Its Rivals

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aeva Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60% Aeva Technologies Competitors -124.94% 2.02% -1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeva Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 664 2533 2973 82 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 216.51%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 42.14%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$101.88 million -8.16 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $130.38 million 22.85

Aeva Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeva Technologies peers beat Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.