HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.94.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $266.35 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $181.91 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.
HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
