Gulden Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $6,439.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00268855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,820,372 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars.

