Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Guess? has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 53.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

