Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $383,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $340.76 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.