Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

