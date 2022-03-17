GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

GTYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:GTYH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. 181,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,050. GTY Technology has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $192.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in GTY Technology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,465,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in GTY Technology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in GTY Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 168,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries. Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions.

