Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 165,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,346,051 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,720,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after buying an additional 526,551 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 1,687,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,448,000 after buying an additional 437,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

