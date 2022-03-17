Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and $2.79 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,051.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.10 or 0.06745370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00268386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.71 or 0.00730086 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.00465087 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00397547 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

