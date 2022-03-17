Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 60,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 869,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $38,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 164,006 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,040,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 296,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

