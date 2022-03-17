Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 821,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 694,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRNWF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

