Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Financial Analysis

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Greenidge Generation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 7 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $70.29, indicating a potential upside of 84.96%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 473.98%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Greenidge Generation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 5.85 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -74.51 Greenidge Generation $20.11 million 4.52 -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Greenidge Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63% Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded on January 27, 2021 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

