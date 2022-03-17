Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 4,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbriar Capital (GEBRF)
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.